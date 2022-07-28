Woman charged with second-degree murder after fatal stabbing on Manitoba First Nation

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal stabbing on a Manitoba First Nation in June.

According to RCMP, the homicide took place on June 23 at a home on Pine Creek First Nation.

Police said a stabbing left a 51-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

RCMP continued to investigate the incident and on July 25 arrested and charged Sheryl Leeann Thompson, 40, with second-degree murder. This charge has not been proven in court.

The suspect was taken into custody and appeared in court in Dauphin on July 26.