Woman charged with second-degree murder after fatal stabbing on Manitoba First Nation
A 40-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal stabbing on a Manitoba First Nation in June.
According to RCMP, the homicide took place on June 23 at a home on Pine Creek First Nation.
Police said a stabbing left a 51-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
A 40-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.
RCMP continued to investigate the incident and on July 25 arrested and charged Sheryl Leeann Thompson, 40, with second-degree murder. This charge has not been proven in court.
The suspect was taken into custody and appeared in court in Dauphin on July 26.
