WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police Service has arrested and charged a woman with second-degree murder after a Thursday night assault that left a man dead.

According to police, Skyelyn Dawn Marie Ross, 22, was arrested Thursday evening and charged on Friday.

She was detained in custody and no charges have been proven in court.

Police said officers were first called to the 100 block of Gilbert Avenue at 9:40 p.m. Thursday after a report of an assault.

A short distance away, Delaney Lee Sinclair, a 20-year-old man, was found with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).