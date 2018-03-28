The Winnipeg woman convicted of concealing the remains of six infants in a U-Haul storage locker is seeking bail pending an appeal of her sentence.

Andrea Giesbrecht, who’s serving an eight-and-a-half-year sentence, appeared in the Manitoba Court of Appeal Wednesday morning.

Giesbrecht’s lawyer Greg Brodsky told court Giesbrecht’s detention is not necessarily in the public interest.

He argued the appeal which is based on 40 grounds is not frivolous.

The Crown argued many aspects of the appeal are frivolous and has concerns with Giesbrecht’s bail plan.

Justice Michel Monnin has reserved his decision.