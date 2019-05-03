

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service says an SUV slammed into two Elmwood homes Friday night, causing significant damage.

Police say emergency crews were called to the 600-block of Talbot Avenue around 9 p.m. Witnesses say the woman driving the vehicle ran away after the crash.

The WPS determined the vehicle was stolen from the Fort Frances, Ont. area around April 30.

The City of Winnipeg says one home was unoccupied when the crash happened. It says the crash caused a natural gas leak which was quickly controlled. No one from the other home was injured.

Tina Lussier, who lives across the street, said she was cooking dinner when it happened.

“All of a sudden I heard this huge ‘boom’ and the whole house shook,” she said. “And I go look outside and there was a car into the house across the street."

Police say the 26-year-old woman driving the car found nearby, and was treated for injuries at the scene before being taken to hospital.

The driver has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, operation of a vehicle while prohibited and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

She was released on a promise to appear and remains in hospital.