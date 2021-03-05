WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service said a woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in the West Kildonan area.

According to police, the crash happened around 9 p.m. on March 3 at Murray Road and Lyra Gate.

Officers said the collision involved a pedestrian, a 29-year-old woman, who was to taken to the hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

Police identified and spoke with the vehicle’s driver at the scene.

The traffic division is continuing to investigate. Police ask anyone with information to contact 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.