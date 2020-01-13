WINNIPEG -- A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle while walking on the side of the road in Peguis First Nation.

Fisher Branch RCMP said increased charges of impaired driving against a 30-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle at the time, are pending.

On Jan. 7, RCMP said a woman, 27, was walking along the side of East Road on the First Nation when she was struck by the vehicle. She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The woman died of her injuries a day later in hospital, RCMP said in a news release Monday morning.

The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old woman was originally charged with impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm. RCMP said charges of impaired operation of a vehicle causing death are now pending against the woman.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.