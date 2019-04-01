

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





A 57-year-old woman died on Monday after she was struck by a truck in the parking lot of the Garden City Shopping Centre.

Winnipeg Police Service Const. Rob Carver said around 3 p.m. officers went to the parking lot in the 2300 block of McPhillips Street following a report of a pedestrian-vehicle crash.

The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where she was pronounced dead.

The driver, who remained on scene, has been identified.

Carver said police believe a number of people witnessed the collision and ask them to contact the traffic division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers.

“I think any number of, certainly pedestrian-vehicle fatalities, we always wonder if somehow things couldn’t be done differently to make sure that, that doesn’t happen,” said Carver.