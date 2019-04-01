Featured
Woman dead after being struck by truck in mall parking lot
Police tweeted around 4 p.m. on Monday that they “apologize for disruptions in the area.” (Source: Scott Sinclair/CTV News)
Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 4:52PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, April 2, 2019 11:05AM CST
A 57-year-old woman died on Monday after she was struck by a truck in the parking lot of the Garden City Shopping Centre.
Winnipeg Police Service Const. Rob Carver said around 3 p.m. officers went to the parking lot in the 2300 block of McPhillips Street following a report of a pedestrian-vehicle crash.
The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where she was pronounced dead.
The driver, who remained on scene, has been identified.
Carver said police believe a number of people witnessed the collision and ask them to contact the traffic division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers.
“I think any number of, certainly pedestrian-vehicle fatalities, we always wonder if somehow things couldn’t be done differently to make sure that, that doesn’t happen,” said Carver.