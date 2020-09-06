WINNIPEG -- A 60-year-old woman is dead after a car crash near Powerview, Man. Saturday night.

According to RCMP, at 9:00 p.m., officers received a call about a badly damaged vehicle in the pit of a construction site on Highway 11, just outside Powerview.

RCMP believe the vehicle entered the construction site, rolled and collided with construction materials.

The driver, a 60-year-old woman from Great Falls, Man., was found dead at the scene. No one else was inside the car.

Powerview RCMP, along with a forensic reconstructionist, continue to investigate.

The town of Powerview is about 120 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg and is near Lake Winnipeg.