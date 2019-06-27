

CTV News Winnipeg





RCMP are investigating after a vehicle drove off the road into trees in the R.M. of Grahamdale, Man., leaving the driver dead.

On June 20, Gypsumville RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Provincial Road 513, near Big Rock campground.

Four people were in the car: the driver, who was a 62-year-old woman from Winnipeg; a 51-year-old man from Fairford, Man.; a 49-year-old woman from Winnipeg; and a 37-year-old man from Winnipeg.

The vehicle was travelling from Dauphin River, Man., to Fairford when it left the road and crashed into trees, RCMP said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 37-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other two passengers didn’t want medical treatment.

RCMP are investigating.