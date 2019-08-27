

Kayla Rosen, CTV News Winnipeg





A 28-year-old woman is dead after falling from the top of moving truck and police are looking for the driver who may have left Manitoba.

On Aug. 4 officers in Thompson received a report of a single-car crash that took place on Aug. 2 in Brochet, Man.

Mounties allege a 41-year-old man was driving a pickup truck around the community with two females sitting on top of the truck’s cab. Police say the truck drove over some rough terrain and a 28-year-old woman was thrown from the car. She was later taken to a Winnipeg hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Aug. 25.

John Stanley Halkett has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, impaired driving causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Halkett is wanted by police and is believed to have left Brochet. Police say he may be in Lynn Lake, Man., or Kinosao, Sask.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact 204-677-6911 or Crime Stoppers. Police said tips leading to Halkett’s capture could receive cash awards.

RCMP continue to investigate.