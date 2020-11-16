WINNIPEG -- One woman is dead after losing control of a snowmobile in northern Manitoba on Saturday.

Manitoba RCMP officers responded to the incident, which took place in Thompson, Man., around 4:15 p.m.

According to the RCMP, two snowmobiles were driving through an open field at the intersection of Weir and Cree Roads, when one snowmobile went over a snowbank and the driver lost control. Police say the driver and a passenger were thrown from the snowmobile.

The driver, a 37-year-old woman, was pronounced dead in the hospital. An 11-year-old girl was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

Mounties say both riders were wearing helmets and alcohol is not a factor in the incident.

Officers continue to investigate.