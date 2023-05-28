Woman dead after rollover in Sandy Hook

A 23-year-old Winnipeg woman is dead after a highway rollover the community of Sandy Hook Sunday.

Gimli RCMP said they were called around 6 a.m. to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 9 at the intersection of 9th avenue.

Mounties said a vehicle - with two female occupants from Winnipeg - had been driving southbound when it left the roadway and rolled into the ditch.

The 20-year-old driver suffered minor injuries. However the 23-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene.

Gimli RCMP, along with a RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist, continue to investigate.