

CTV Winnipeg





A 35-year-old woman has died after police said she was assaulted at a St. Theresa Point First Nation home.

Police said they received a report Sunday that a woman was taken to the St. Theresa Point Nursing Station. She was pronounced dead upon arrival, officers said.

According to the Mounties, an investigation found the woman was assaulted at a home in the community.

Jonathan Wood, 34, was arrested and charged with a number of offences, including second degree murder.

The RCMP Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Section are investigating.