

CTV News Winnipeg





A woman in her 20s is dead after she was hit was by a vehicle while crossing the street on July 31 in the city’s West End, confirmed Winnipeg police.

Police were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. following the report of a pedestrian-vehicle collision at a crosswalk at Sargent Avenue and Simcoe Street.

Officers said the woman was crossing Sargent when she was hit by a westbound vehicle. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since died.

The vehicle was being driven by an 89-year-old man. He was arrested at the scene and may be charged depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Police confirmed a video circulating on social media showing a woman being hit by a vehicle at a cross walk is of the incident.

The traffic division is investigating and are looking for witnesses. Anyone with information that could help investigators, who hasn’t already spoken to police, is asked to contact 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers.

A vigil for the woman is planned for 7 p.m. tonight at the intersection where the crash happened.