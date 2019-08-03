Woman dead following motorcycle crash on Midtown Bridge
A motorcycle helmet can be seen off the side of the northbound Midtown bridge following an accident there Wednesday night. CTV photo/Glenn Pismenny
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Saturday, August 3, 2019 10:38AM CST
A woman who was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on the Midtown Bridge Wednesday has died.
Winnipeg police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on the northbound side of the bridge.
The WPS says both the driver and passenger were taken to hospital, with the passenger was in critical condition at the time.
The bridge was shut down for hours after the crash. It reopened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or may have any information to call 204-986-7085.