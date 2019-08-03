

A woman who was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on the Midtown Bridge Wednesday has died.

Winnipeg police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on the northbound side of the bridge.

The WPS says both the driver and passenger were taken to hospital, with the passenger was in critical condition at the time.

The bridge was shut down for hours after the crash. It reopened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or may have any information to call 204-986-7085.