WINNIPEG -- RCMP is investigating after a fatal rollover on the weekend in southern Manitoba.

On May 31, around 5:35 a.m., Morris RCMP was called to a single-vehicle crash on PR 200 near the intersection of Road 6N in the Municipality of Emerson-Franklin.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle was heading north on PR 200 when they lost control and went into the ditch and rolled.

The driver, a 21-year-old woman from Morris, Man. was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old man, from Winnipeg, was in the passenger seat and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said the woman was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Morris RCMP and a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist are investigating.