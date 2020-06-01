Woman dead, man injured following rollover south of Morris
Pictou District RCMP are asking the public for information about a home invasion in Priestville, N.S. on Friday.
WINNIPEG -- RCMP is investigating after a fatal rollover on the weekend in southern Manitoba.
On May 31, around 5:35 a.m., Morris RCMP was called to a single-vehicle crash on PR 200 near the intersection of Road 6N in the Municipality of Emerson-Franklin.
Investigators said the driver of the vehicle was heading north on PR 200 when they lost control and went into the ditch and rolled.
The driver, a 21-year-old woman from Morris, Man. was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 23-year-old man, from Winnipeg, was in the passenger seat and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators said the woman was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Morris RCMP and a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist are investigating.