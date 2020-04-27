WINNIPEG -- One woman is dead after allegedly exiting a moving vehicle in the RM of Rosser early Sunday morning.

RCMP said the incident happened around 1:10 a.m. along Highway 322. The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old man, and a 31-year-old woman passenger, were travelling near Highway 6.

RCMP said it is believed the woman exited the vehicle while it was moving, adding the fall onto the pavement caused significant injuries. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

RCMP said the man was not injured, and no other vehicles were involved.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. RCMP and a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist are investigating.