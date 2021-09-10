Woman dragged behind vehicle stolen with baby still inside, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg -

Winnipeg police say a woman was dragged behind her vehicle during an attempted robbery as the suspect drove off while a seven-month-old baby was still inside.

Police said they were called Thursday just after 2:30 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that was stolen with a young child inside in the 600 block of Pembina Highway.

According to police, the woman who owned the vehicle briefly went to a nearby restaurant for some water, leaving the baby inside the vehicle.

Police say that’s when a female suspect got into the vehicle and attempted to drive away at a high speed. According to officers, the woman who owned the vehicle was dragged and injured as she attempted to stop the theft.

Officials say the suspect drove dangerously around the parking lot in an attempt to pick up a man, but the vehicle collided with a pole, an electrical box and another vehicle. The two suspects ran away.

The child was not injured. Paramedics looked at the woman who was dragged, and determined she didn't need to be taken to hospital.

Police said two suspects were taken into custody after several witnesses flagged down responding officers.

Amie Tamara Kitchekeesik, 34, from Winnipeg was charged with robbery, forcible confinement, dangerous operation of a conveyance, assault with a weapon, and failure to comply with a probation order.

Daniel Garson, 38, also from Winnipeg was charged with robbery.

Both were taken into custody.

None of the charges have been proven in court.