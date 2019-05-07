

CTV Winnipeg





A home in the 500 block of Machray Avenue was badly damaged in a fire Tuesday morning.

No one was hurt. The homeowner told CTV News she was home when the fire broke out and was shaken up afterward.

Officials said she escaped on her own.

Firefighters were called to the fire in the two-storey home at 8:41 a.m. and encountered heavy smoke and flames.

After an offensive attack, the fire was declared under control at 9:06 a.m.

Neighbours told CTV it had spread quickly.

The City of Winnipeg said the home had fire, smoke and water damage, and a home next door also received minor exterior damage.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.