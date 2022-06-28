Woman facing impaired driving charge after fatal crash in Manitoba community

A woman is facing an impaired driving charge following a crash in a Manitoba community that left a 26-year-old man dead.

The crash took place around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday on Sherritt Avenue in Lynn Lake.

According to the Manitoba RCMP, the man was walking on the road when he was hit by the car.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries and was later transferred to Winnipeg.

The driver involved in the crash, a 43-year-old woman, was not hurt. She stayed at the scene of the crash where she was arrested for impaired driving causing bodily harm.

RCMP said the suspect was taken to the police detachment where she provided samples of her breath, which were determined to be over the legal limit.

On Monday, the 26-year-old victim died from his injuries.

As a result of his death, the woman was re-arrested for impaired driving causing death. She is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 23, 2022. The charge has not been proven in court.

Police continue to investigate the crash.