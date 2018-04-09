

CTV Winnipeg





A 27-year-old woman was flown to hospital following a crash Sunday on Highway 6 and Joiner Road.

It happened at about 2:45 p.m., and RCMP said the crash site is about six kilometres south of Ashern.

Investigators believe an SUV on Joiner Road pulled up to the highway, stopped, and was hit by a minivan while proceeding through the intersection.

Police said both the 27-year-old Winnipeg woman who was hurt was a passenger in the minivan, and the 72-year-old driver from Fairford , were wearing seatbelts.

Police said no one in the SUV was seriously hurt, and an 18-year-old driver and his two male passengers, 16 and 19, were also all wearing seatbelts.

RCMP said the 18-year-old is facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act.