Woman found dead, man still missing in search for missing boaters: Manitoba RCMP

A woman was found dead and a man remains missing after a boat was found submerged in a Manitoba Lake.

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, RCMP officers with the Lynn Lake detachment received a report of a missing boat that had two people on board – a 30-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man, who are both from Lynn Lake.

Police said the man and woman had gone fishing on Cockeram Lake, which is about 10 kilometres east of Lynn Lake.

A search began for the missing boaters at daybreak on Sunday. RCMP officers and Canadian Rangers took part in the search that involved aerial patrols.

The boat was found submerged in the lake, but the two missing boaters were not with it.

On Sunday evening, civilian searchers found the body of the female boater.

RCMP note that its underwater recovery team is on the way to Lynn Lake to help look for the male boater.

Mounties said their focus is on finding the man, and they will continue to investigate the circumstances around the submerged boat.