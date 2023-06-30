Woman found dead on Manitoba First Nation: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP is investigating a homicide on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation.

Mounties said it happened June 29 around 3:15 p.m. when Manitoba First Nation Police responded to a call for an injured woman at a home in the Lake Manitoba community. Police arrived to find the body of a 24-year-old woman.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

RCMP Forensic Identification Services has been brought in to assist with the investigation.