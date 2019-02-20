An 18-year-old woman who had been reported missing was found dead outside on Tuesday morning, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Police said around 9:20 a.m. they were notified about a female discovered outside a home in the 600 block of Ross Avenue.

Officers said the young woman had been reported missing on Monday around 8:10 p.m. and that it’s believed she was seen Sunday evening.

“Officers had been assigned and were continuing to search for the female until at which time she was unfortunately located deceased,” police said in an email to CTV News Wednesday.

Police said they are now awaiting post-mortem results to help determine the circumstances behind her death.