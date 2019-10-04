Woman hit and killed by truck in Berens River: RCMP
(File image).
Published Friday, October 4, 2019 3:25PM CST
A 29-year-old woman has died after being hit by a truck in Berens River Thursday.
RCMP said around 9:30 a.m., officers in Berens River received a call that two people were blocking traffic on a road in the community, and the caller was worried about their safety.
When Mounties arrived, medical personnel from the Berens River nursing station were trying to revive a woman who had been hit by a vehicle.
The 29-year-old woman, from Berens River, was pronounced dead on scene.
Police believe she was hit by a truck, driven by a 62-year-old man who was turning at an intersection when he hit her.
RCMP continue to investigate the incident and an autopsy has been scheduled.