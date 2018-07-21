

CTV Winnipeg





A woman in her 20’s is in critical condition after being struck by a car in the area along Chancellor Matheson Road between Pembina Highway and University Crescent.

Police said the incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Friday, July 20.

The driver of the car was not injured and stayed at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.