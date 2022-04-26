Woman jumps out of moving vehicle during robbery: Manitoba RCMP

Winnipeg -

Two women were taken to hospital after police say they were attacked outside a Thompson, Man. business.

Mounties say they responded to an assault and robbery at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the business on Station Road.

According to police, two women were getting into their vehicle when a group of people approached them. An altercation broke out and both women were assaulted, police said.

One of the victims was able to run into the business to get help. The other victim was in the vehicle when one of the suspects got into the driver’s seat and started to drive away.

Officers said a short time later, the victim jumped out of the moving vehicle and got to safety.

Both victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said they responded about a half hour later to a report of a vehicle in the ditch near Paint Lake, Man. Officers said they arrived on scene and found the stolen vehicle from the robbery, now abandoned.

Police dogs were brought in and tracked suspects hiding in the bush.

Five people were arrested, all teenagers. An officer was assaulted in the process, officials said.

According to police, Angel Kraeker, 18, from Thompson faces a slew of charges, including robbery, kidnapping and assault causing bodily harm. She was remanded into custody.

Officers say Tyra Weenusk, 18, from Winnipeg was also charged with a number of offences including robbery, theft and assault. She was remanded into custody.

Additionally, RCMP say a 15-year-old female, a 16-year-old male and an 18-year-old female, all from Thompson, also face a number of charges including robbery and kidnapping. All were remanded into custody. However the 18-year-old was released and is scheduled to appear in court.

None of the charges against all suspects have been proven in court.

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate.