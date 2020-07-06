WINNIPEG -- A woman was killed in a car crash near Swan River, Man., on Sunday while she was trying to flag down help on the side of the highway, according to RCMP.

Mounties said the collision took place around 1:20 a.m. on Highway 10, when a northbound vehicle hit a woman.

The woman, 30, from Swan River, was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man from Saskatchewan, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

RCMP said the woman was in a vehicle that had run out of fuel and was parked on the side of the highway. They said it’s believed she was trying to flag down passing cars when the crash took place.

RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.