WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have issued an appearance notice to a 43-year-old woman in regards to a crash on McPhillips Street that left one pedestrian dead.

The issue is for driving carelessly causing death, the Winnipeg police said. The issue has not been proven in court.

CTV News previously reported that a 57-year-old woman died in April after being hit by a truck in the parking lot of Garden City Shopping Centre.

The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where she was pronounced dead.