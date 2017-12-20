

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking witnesses to come forward after an attempted robbery on Donald Street in which a woman was pushed to the ground.

On Dec. 8 around 7:50 p.m., police said a woman was walking in the 300 block of Donald Street when a male suspect approached her from behind, pushed her to the ground, and attempted to take her purse. He was unsuccessful and took off.

Police describe the suspect as white, in his 30’s, with a medium build, approximately five feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds. He was wearing a black toque with flames around it, a black jacket with ‘CANADA’ written in red letters on the back and dark jeans.

Police said surveillance footage in the area indicates there were a number of people who may have witnessed the crime. Anyone with information can call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.