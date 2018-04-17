Featured
Woman rescued from Red River after screams for help reported
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 11:35AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, April 17, 2018 11:52AM CST
A woman was rescued from the Red River on Saturday after someone reported her cries for help, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
Police said on Saturday at 10:20 p.m. they received a call from the 3400 block of Pembina Highway about screams coming from the banks of the Red River.
The officers determined that the yells were coming from a person in the river at the opposite bank.
A news release says that Air 1 was then directed to the area and discovered a woman in the river. She was holding on to a tree branch between open water and spring ice.
Air 1 directed the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Water Rescue to the woman’s location and she was rescued.
The woman was taken to hospital to be assessed as a precaution.