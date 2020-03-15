WINNIPEG -- A woman at the University of Winnipeg was robbed by a man and assaulted by three other women after chasing a suspect who stole her headphones.

On March 10, around 5:30 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was entering the U of W when a man came from behind and stole the headphones she was wearing.

Police said the victim chased him, along with three women, to the 400 block of Portage Avenue, at which time she was assaulted by the women and robbed of her phone and purse.

Pictures of four suspects are being released by investigators as they try to identify the people.

If anyone has information they are asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or call Crime Stopper at 204-786-8477.