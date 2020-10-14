WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have arrested multiple people after a woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the North End.

Police said officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Stella Avenue around 7:39 a.m. on Wednesday for reports that a man had robbed a woman at gunpoint and was still armed.

Police said members of the tactical support team took several people into custody.

Officers were seen at a home in the area Wednesday morning, with two cruisers parked outside.

Police did not say how many people were taken into custody, or if any charges have been laid against the individuals.

Winnipeg's major crimes unit is investigating the incident.

CTV News will update this story.