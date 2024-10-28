WINNIPEG
    • Woman run over by her own car during carjacking

    A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (CTV News Winnipeg) A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (CTV News Winnipeg)
    A Winnipeg woman is recovering after being run over by her own vehicle during a carjacking this weekend.

    Police were to the 300 block of York Avenue on Oct. 26 around 2:12 p.m. for reports of a carjacking.

    Investigators said a 45-year-old woman was robbed of her Toyota Tundra in a parking lot at York and Carlton Street.

    Police said as the incident unfolded, she was run over by the vehicle.

    She was taken to hospital with significant injuries and later upgraded to stable condition.

    The vehicle was found in the Elmwood area and the major crimes unit is now investigating.

    No one has been arrested. If anyone has information they are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

