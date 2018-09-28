

Renée Rodgers, CTV News





An investigation got underway in Winnipeg Friday evening after a body was discovered in the Omand’s Creek Industrial Area.

Police told CTV News the body of a woman in her 40s was found at the site of Cascades Recovery, a waste management service.

Police tape was set up around the perimeter of the property.

Police are investigating the cause of death.

Friday night they said it was too early to tell if foul play was suspected.