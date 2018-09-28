

Renée Rodgers, CTV News





An investigation got underway in Winnipeg Friday evening after a body was discovered in the Omand’s Creek Industrial Area.

Around 7:05 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service went to the 100 block of Omand’s Creek Boulevard due to a report of a suspicious incident.

Police told CTV News the body of a woman in her 40s was found mixed in with recycling materials at the site of Cascades Recovery, a waste management service. Police believe the woman had come in from a secondary location.

Police tape was set up around the perimeter of the property.

Efforts are currently underway to identify the woman and notify her family.

Friday night the WPS said it was too early to tell if foul play was suspected.

The homicide unit is continuing to investigate. Police ask anyone with information to contact 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

There is limited information currently available.