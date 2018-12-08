

CTV Winnipeg





An 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital Friday night after she was sexually assaulted in Osborne Village, Winnipeg police say.

Officers say she was walking in the River Avenue and Osborne Street area around 10:30 p.m. when a man grabbed her by the arm.

He reportedly led the victim to an area between Pulford and Bole Street, where he sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early to mid-twenties, about five feet 11 inches tall, with a medium build and short dark hair.

Police say he was wearing a dark jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.