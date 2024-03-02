Woman shot in face with air pistol: Winnipeg police

A 42-year-old woman will require multiple surgeries after she was shot in the face with an air pistol.

Winnipeg police said the woman and an 18-year-old man, who didn’t know one another, were sitting together at a Maryland Street establishment on Friday afternoon.

Investigators said the man pulled out the air pistol and shot her. Winnipeg police described the incident as an unprovoked attack.

The woman was taken to hospital in stable condition with facial injuries.

The man, who is from St. Theresa Point, was arrested an hour later when he returned to the scene.

He was charged with aggravated assault and weapon-related offences.

He remains behind bars.