WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Woman shot in face with air pistol: Winnipeg police

    A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg) A undated file image of a Winnipeg police car. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    A 42-year-old woman will require multiple surgeries after she was shot in the face with an air pistol.

    Winnipeg police said the woman and an 18-year-old man, who didn’t know one another, were sitting together at a Maryland Street establishment on Friday afternoon.

    Investigators said the man pulled out the air pistol and shot her. Winnipeg police described the incident as an unprovoked attack.

    The woman was taken to hospital in stable condition with facial injuries.

    The man, who is from St. Theresa Point, was arrested an hour later when he returned to the scene.

    He was charged with aggravated assault and weapon-related offences.

    He remains behind bars.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 may resume

    Malaysia's government said Sunday it may renew the hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 after a U.S. technology firm proposed a fresh search in the southern Indian Ocean where the plane is believed to have crashed a decade ago.

    Canada sanctions more Russians over Navalny death

    Canada's foreign affairs minister has announced another round of sanctions against the Russian government, which she says are in response to last month's death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Russia’s "continued gross and systematic violations of human rights."

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News