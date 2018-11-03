

Winnipeg police said five people, including two youths, were charged after a lengthy standoff that drew dozens of officers, a police armoured vehicle, crisis negotiators and more.

It played out over 12 hours Friday at the housing complex in Gilbert Park in the 100 block of Chudley Street, forcing neighbours out of their homes and a nearby school to go into “hold and secure” mode over safety concerns.

Once the incident ended, police said 13 people exited the residence during the standoff, and elaborated on what officers had been dealing with.

Police said an initial report to police indicated several people were inside, including a child, and it was possible a gun had gone off.

Investigators believe that before police were called, three males had been hanging out at the residence and left just after 2 a.m. with a sawed-off shotgun to carry out a robbery.

Police allege the suspects forced their way into a building in the 400 block of Flora Avenue and shot through a suite’s door, hitting and seriously injuring 23-year-old woman. It’s believed the suspects returned to a unit on Chudley Street. The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition, and later upgraded to stable.

Back on Chudley, police said a party was underway when a fight involving one of the suspects broke out, with the shotgun being pointed at a partygoer.

Police said that’s when officers arrived and took two males who were outside into custody, one of whom is believed to be one of the suspects involved in the shooting. Police first tried calling, then using a loudspeaker to bring more people out, unsuccessfully.

Police allege the other two suspects threatened and forced four youth who were trying to leave to stay, but eventually everyone who was inside was taken into custody. Police also said a sawed-off shotgun was located and seized.

A 15-year-old boy is charged with a long list of offences, including attempt to commit murder. Edward Kenneth Monroe, 18, and Lonny Lee Chudrick, 22, are also facing a long list of charges including aggravated assault.

Police also charged two other teenage boys in the residence, aged 16 and 13, for unrelated offences.