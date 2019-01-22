

CTV Winnipeg





A man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly stabbed his sister twice, according to Winnipeg police.

Around 11:55 p.m. on Monday, police went to a housing complex in the 100 block of Tuxedo Avenue following the report of a stabbing.

At the home, officers found a woman in her 30s who was badly hurt. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she remains right now.

On Tuesday around 1:10 a.m., a 20-year-old man was arrested after he returned to the home.

Police allege the suspect was in a physical fight with two of his sisters and grabbed a knife. When one sister tried to step in, she was pushed away, which resulted in a hand injury. Officers allege the second sister was stabbed twice in her upper body, and the brother then ran away.

Ryan Sinclair has been charged with attempt to commit murder, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon. He was detained in custody.