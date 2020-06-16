WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP is asking for help locating a brown minivan that police say was involved in a hit and run near Deacon's Corner.

RCMP said on June 5, a 25-year-old woman was driving east on Highway 1, just west of Deacon's Corner, when she had a medical emergency and stopped in the middle of the highway.

"She exited her vehicle, collapsed on the highway, and was struck by a brown minivan," RCMP said in a news release.

"The suspect drove a short distance, pulled over for several moments, but then left the scene heading north on Highway 207."

Officers from Oakbank RCMP were called to the area around 12.50 a.m. for reports of the vehicle-pedestrian collision.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP is asking anyone with information about the driver or the brown minivan to call Oakbank RCMP at (204) 444-3847.