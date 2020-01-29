WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are hoping to speak with the occupants of two vehicles that stopped at the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian.

Police said around 8:40 p.m. Monday emergency crews responded to the crash in the 1800 block of Logan Avenue. A 43-year-old woman was rushed to hospital in unstable condition and has since been upgraded to stable.

Following the collision, police said two vehicles stopped at the scene. Occupants of both vehicles spoke to paramedics, but left before being identified. Officers are now looking to speak with these people.

Police describe the first vehicle as a white panel van, and the second vehicle as a small dark-coloured car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.