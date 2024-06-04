Woman suffers ‘life-altering’ injuries after being held against her will, assaulted: RCMP

WINNIPEG
    The Manitoba RCMP has made two arrests and is looking for more suspects after a woman was held against her will and assaulted over several days.

    According to police, the victim and suspects are known to each other, with officers believing this was a targeted attack.

    The incident began on Saturday at 6:55 a.m. when officers learned of a severely injured 34-year-old woman who was found outside in Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation. She was taken to the hospital where police learned she had been held against her will and repeatedly assaulted for several days.

    RCMP notes that the woman was taken to the hospital with life-altering injuries. She remains in the hospital at this time.

    Later on Saturday morning, officers went to the home where they suspect the incident took place. The suspects were not at the home; however, police found a gun and drug paraphernalia.

    Mounties then found two of the suspects at another home in the community and placed them under arrest.

    Police charged the two suspects with several offences, including aggravated assault and forcible confinement. They were both taken into custody.

    Mounties are still looking for five other suspects.

    Anyone with information is asked to police at 204-359-4955 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

