A woman is in stable condition after being taken to hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

On Wednesday morning, the WPS responded to a call in the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue where a woman was suffering from a gunshot wound.

A 24-year-old woman was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but now is in stable condition.

The police said the Major Crimes Unit continued their investigations on Thursday and made two arrests.

Joshua Michael Courchene, 25, has been charged with 12 offences, including armed robbery.

Ryan Frederick Johnston, 28, has been charged with two counts of armed robbery using a firearm and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.