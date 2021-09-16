Woman using her family tragedy to raise awareness about Indigenous resilience

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Health Canada authorizes new names for COVID-19 vaccines

Health Canada has authorized brand name changes for three COVID-19 vaccines. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be named Comirnaty, the Moderna vaccine will be named SpikeVax, and the AstraZeneca vaccine will be named Vaxzevria, Health Canada said in a tweet Thursday.

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island