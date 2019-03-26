

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATE: On March 27 around 3:30 p.m. Tiffany Batenchuk turned herself in to RCMP.

EARLIER: RCMP are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery in Lockport, Man.

It happened Sunday evening at around 7 p.m., police said, when a female suspect tried to take items from a business without paying.

The Mounties said when an employee confronted her, she threatened them before a fight broke out. The suspect then took off and the employee was left with minor injuries.

RCMP have issued a warrant for the arrest of Winnipeg’s Tiffany Batenchuk, 28, and said she is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on Batenchuk’s location is asked to contact RCMP in Selkirk at 204-482-1222 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.