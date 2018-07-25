When Amy Robinson turned onto her Point Douglas street last Friday, nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

"There was no barricades, no signs, nothing indicating maybe stay off the road," said Robinson.

Within seconds, her ride got bumpy and loud.

"Whoomp, whoomp, whoomp, just like, almost like I'd hit something but like it was continuing around the tire," said Robinson.

Something did wrap around two of her tires: hot, freshly poured asphalt sealant used to fill cracks in her street. But instead of sticking to the road, it stuck to her tires. Now, she can't get it off.

"I tried even then, I mean it was hot but it was embedded in the treads, so I couldn't," said Robinson.

She wants the city to pay for new tires, but Robinson says that request has been denied.

In a statement to CTV News the city suggests Robinson should just keep driving.

"Typically the crews let the asphalt joint sealant set before opening the street to traffic. Any joint sealant that may get on a motorist’s tires will wear off in a short period of time with the ongoing friction of driving on the roadway surface."

The city also says Robinson can file a claim with Manitoba Public Insurance.

Her local councillor says there are other options, an insurance claim through the city by calling 311 or file a small claim in court.

"And present their evidence to an adjudicator who'll decide whether or not the city is responsible for the damage,” said Mynarski councilor Ross Eadie.

Robinson says it's not fair that she has to file any type of claim, pay a deductible and possibly higher premiums.

"It's not really something that I think I did wrong, I came around the corner and something from the road got in my tire," said Robinson.