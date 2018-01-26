

CTV Winnipeg





A university student has regained her vision after her right eye was split open in a random attack in the Winnipeg.

In June, Brittney Thomas-Ljungberg was sucker-punched in the eye in an attack in the Exchange District.

“I first saw Brittney a few days after her injury,” said Dr. Frank Stockl, a surgical retinal specialist, in a release.

“Her vision was lousy. There was so much blood in her eye I couldn’t even examine her properly.”

In July, Thomas-Ljungberg's retina detached and she had to have an emergency surgery to remove her eye's lens and repair the retina.

In October, she received a lens implant and now her vision is stable with 20/25 vision.

“I wasn’t sure I’d be able to see again,” said Thomas-Ljungberg.

“I’m forever grateful to Dr. Stockl and his crew.” Thomas-Ljungberg and Stockl will be speaking to the media today at 11:30 a.m. at the Ophthalmology Assessment Unit.