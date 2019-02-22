

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg woman is weighing options after a lottery ticket purchased downtown left her $1 million richer.

Theresa Marcelino said she’s starting to think about options for what to do with her money, but so far plans to pay off bills, her condo and share some cash with her daughter.

A news release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation and Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries said the ticket for the Jan. 30 Lotto 6-49 draw was purchased at Kim’s Lottery Link in Winnipeg Square.

“It’s so surreal,” Marcelino is quoted as saying in the release. “One minute I was scanning a Zing ticket and winning $10, the next I was counting the zeroes in one million dollars.”

“Winning a million dollars just doesn’t feel like a real thing,” she said.