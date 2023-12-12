WINNIPEG
    • 'Wonderful time for basketball': Interest growing in sport in Manitoba

    More Manitobans are hitting the basketball court, and the sport’s provincial governing body says that may be thanks to the Winnipeg Sea Bears.

    Basketball is seeing a whirlwind of interest in Manitoba this year. According to Basketball Manitoba, the organization has seen a 23 per cent growth year over year in participation in basketball across all ages and genders.

    Adult basketball saw the biggest jump with a 30 per cent increase in registered teams, while youth basketball programs saw an increase in registered teams between 15 and 26 per cent, depending on the age group.

    In addition, Basketball Manitoba says 42 per cent of the new players are female.

    Adam Wedlake, executive director of Basketball Manitoba, says the creation of the Winnipeg Sea Bears of the Canadian Elite Basketball League has helped bring buzz and excitement to the sport.

    “The community was starving for an outlet like this,” he said.

    In addition to the Sea Bears, Wedlake says Canadian successes at basketball, including the possibility both of the national men’s and women’s teams will qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, could continue growing the game.

    “It's a wonderful time for basketball,” he said. “We're super excited to see the translation from the spring excitement with the Sea Bears and the summer into actual new people on the court with us and getting active and staying healthy and all the good things that sport brings.”

    Wedlake added basketball has a low barrier for people to participate, compared to other sports, requiring just a ball, shorts and shoes. He said there are also more hoops and playing space for people interested in the sport, though more will be needed in the future to meet demand.

    “We're seeing more and more facilities in Manitoba add a basketball court or gymnasium where a decade or a generation ago that would have never been heard of,” he said.

    However, he said the biggest challenge is finding referees and coaches. Wedlake is hoping more people in the community will volunteer for those roles as the game continues to grow.

    -with files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick

